Boston, MA

Northeastern Task Force Discusses Academic/Dorm Building at 840 Columbus Ave.

By Lauren Bennett
thebostonsun.com
 14 days ago

The Northeastern Task Force met virtually on May 24 to discuss the academic and dormitory building proposed for 840 Columbus Ave. as part of Northeastern University. The proposed building is a 25 story building that will consist of academic, office, and community space on the first five floors, with the remaining 20 floors dedicated to about 800 student beds in the form of two, three, and four bedroom apartments.

thebostonsun.com
