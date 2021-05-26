Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi native Chat Phillips promotes Inaka Tea Company

By ANDY KANENGISER
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article» CONSUMERS CAN PURCHASE THE TEA IN 16 KROGERS ACROSS MISSISSIPPI. Part of the worldwide fascination with drinking tea is happening on a smaller scale in the Magnolia State. Founder Chat Phillips is delighted his Inaka Tea Company products are winning over customers in Mississippi and elsewhere. As May rolls into June, the Yazoo City native is pitching his tasty barley tea with a variety of flavors on social media. His sales blitz is working. The two-year-old business is reaching plenty of retailers.

