Under Downriver Spires

Busy Days: It's early on Monday. What a busy weekend! I so enjoyed the Finnish Midsummer Tea at the Appelo Archives Center (AAC) and talking with women face to face again. It was fun for me to sit with ladies from the beach who are active with the Columbia Pacific Museum in Ilwaco. And I was happy to talk with Eagle readers, too. Friday, I interviewed the new CEO at the phone company. Last Thursday I had my first medical appointment with the new nurse practitioner at the Naselle Clinic. So much to report on, but first may we stop and breathe and take a moment to honor Maria Wirkkala. I have heard about a wonderful talk her son, Tim, did at the service. We have lost yet another matriarch who will be missed so much. I know it is hard to even imagine our community without her. My prayers are with the family.