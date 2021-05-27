Dangerous ‘Clinging Jellyfish’ Found Again in Barnegat Bay
The clinging jellyfish, a tiny-but-dangerous hydrozoan species, has once again turned up in Barnegat Bay. The jellyfish are about the size of a dime and received their name from the way they cling to plant life near the water’s edge. They are found naturally throughout coastal regions of the northern hemisphere and have, in recent times, invaded the Mediterranean Sea and even the Pacific coast of the Russian far east.lavallette-seaside.shorebeat.com