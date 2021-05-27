Cancel
NHL

Puck Soup: It's not over

By Down Goes Brown
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Greg got bodychecked by Tom Wilson and died so Sean Gentille fills in. - Wayne Gretzky heads to TNT while Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the playoffs. - We run through the series that are still going on. - My thoughts on Leafs/Habs, which I want to make...

NHLvulcanadvocate.com

What the Puck: Underdog Canadiens playing like a team of destiny

I always knew Marc Bergevin had a great plan that was destined for success!. I’m kidding of course, but I’m a big enough guy to say that with Bergevin’s Montreal Canadiens set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights beginning Monday night in Sin City, it’s impossible not to give the National Hockey League’s most colourful general manager some props. Success speaks for itself. The Habs are one of just four teams still playing hockey. How can you argue with that?
NHLvulcanadvocate.com

What the Puck: There's something magical happening with the Canadiens

Who are these Habs and what did you do with the Hab-nots I was grumbling about all season?. I’m confused, but super happy. One faithful reader, one of many who reads this column simply to violently disagree with my opinions, sent me an email on the weekend with the subject line “Crow”. The entire message was: “How tasty is the crow?”
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators Puck Drop: And Now The Offseason Begins

Welcome to The Puck Drop, a weekly roundup of all things Nashville Predators. We look at news stories, social media posts, and everything else regarding YOUR NASHVILLE PREDATORS. Now that the whirlwind season is officially over, the Predators can close out this chapter and look towards the future. Of course,...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Marc-Andre Fleury hits fan in head with puck (Video)

Vegas Golden Knights goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury accidentally smacked a fan in the back of the head when he threw a puck into the stands. It was supposed to be a nice gesture from Marc-Andre Fleury when he threw a puck into the stands for a Vegas Golden Knights fan. A...
NHLhannaherald.com

What the Puck: Canadiens defying the odds

What a difference a week makes. Let’s start with the last week or so. On May 25, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens 4-0 in an embarrassing game for the good guys at the Bell Centre, to give the Leafs a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 lead in the series. I emphasize the word “seemingly”.
NHLVermilion Standard

What the Puck: Max Pacioretty has chance to prove Marc Bergevin wrong

Tune out the background noise. The central story of this Montreal Canadiens-Vegas Golden Knights series is Max Pacioretty and his quest to exact revenge for being unceremoniously dumped by Habs general manager Marc Bergevin. Of course, Patches is going to claim this isn’t true. That’s how National Hockey League players...
NHLFiveThirtyEight

The Hockey Stars Are Golfing While The Golf Stars Are Fighting

First, we check in with Round 3 of the NHL playoffs. The New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning are pretty evenly matched: While the Islanders came into the series as the lower-rated team, they’ve been able to play as more than the sum of their parts and surprise the Lightning. Of course, some of that may have to do with the fact that this is the first time teams from different regions are really getting to test each other. Although the Vegas Golden Knights may not be facing that much of a test in the Montreal Canadiens: The Habs’ surprisingly deep playoff run has involved a little bit of luck and a lot of excellent goal-tending, but Vegas is perhaps too complete (and too healthy) a team for that luck to hold. It would be fun if a Canadian team finally broke the Great White North’s Stanley Cup drought. But this may not be the team to do it.
NHLchatsports.com

Morning Skate: Inconsistent

Well folks, it is Wednesday, and we’ve got ourselves an extra off day!. It’s a bit of a luxury to have two consecutive days off (excluding practice, I guess) in the middle of a playoff series, but it’s one that should be a boost for the Bruins. Extra rest may...
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders-Lightning Playoff News: Discipline, defense, puck management in Game 1

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinal went about as well as can be expected for the New York Islanders: They “got to their game” early, kept the Lightning from establishing any flow, stayed discipline and damn near pitched a shutout before NikiLTIRa Caperov (KIDDING, Lightning fans, chill) got the best of a crosscheck duel to create a last-minute power play with a sixth attacker.
NHLjioforme.com

Goalkeeper leads puck in playoff MVP race – NHL Sports

The· 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff It became the final four team. In other words, the conversation about the Corn Smyth Trophy candidate is likely to get hot. Members of the Association of Professional Hockey Writers will vote to select the most valuable players in the playoffs at the end of the Stanley Cup Finals. Since 2000, five goalkeepers, seven centers, three wings and five defenses have won this award. Tampa Bay Lightning defense Victor Hedman, The person who won last season.
NBAlakers365.com

The Extra Point Podcast: Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind

Suns vs. Nuggets series preview with Jon Bloom: The Phoenix Suns put away the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers to set up a second-round battle against the Denver Nuggets. We preview the series ahead with Jon Bloom. Former ASU & NFL star Adam Archuleta: The former Arizona State and NFL star turned broadcaster reflects on his playing career, coaching his kids, his new restaurant CoreLife Eatery, the Arizona Cardinals' busy offseason, why he can't hate Tom Brady anymore, and much more.
NHLJapers' Rink

2020-21 Rink Wrap: Garnet Hathaway

The Key Stat: Hathaway registered 12 assists this shortened season - a career high for the six-year professional. The Good: Hathaway’s 0.32 PPG average this season is the highest mark of his career and illustrates just how effective Washington’s fourth line was under Peter Laviolette. For the fourth-straight season he registered more than a shot per game and scored on 9.7% of those shots (coincidentally his career average). Hathaway provided goals in every month of the regular season (including a pair in January) and led all Washington skaters in hits (179). His Game 2 two-goal performance against the Bruins was one for the ages and three points in five playoff games was more than expected. Hathaway and linemate Nic Dowd were the only playoff goal-scorers with a positive +/- rating.
NHLNBC Sports

2021 NHL Awards: PHT’s ballots for the Jack Adams Award

The NHL will be announcing the winner of the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award during Thursday night’s Game 3 of the Islanders-Lightning series (8 p.m. ET; USA Network / Peacock). The award is given to the coach “adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”. It is an award...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Chandler Stephenson Out for Game 2 for the Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights centre Chandler Stephenson will not play Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Semi-Final series against the Montreal Canadiens. At the time of writing, there is no word on the reason for his absence. Chandler Stephenson Won’t Play Game 2. Stephenson centres a line between captain Mark Stone...
NHLScarlet Nation

Wolverines In The NHL: Max Pacioretty Tearing It Up For Vegas In Postseason

Two former Michigan Wolverines hockey players — Las Vegas Knights star forward Max Pacioretty and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jon Merrill — are still alive in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pacioretty's squad, which just beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games, is set to begin a best of seven semifinal...
NBANBC Washington

In The Loop: Ovechkin Offseason Update, Leonard's Dunk Drops Jaws

In The Loop: Ovechkin offseason update, Leonard's dunk drops jaws originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. First up in our look around the sports world, it looks like Alex Ovechkin is enjoying the offseason to the fullest. Check out this video his wife Nastya posted to her Instagram story of Ovi and his son Sergei having the time of their lives on a water slide!
NHLjioforme.com

John Tabarés is an important Toronto maple leaf – NHL Sports

Welcome to the TLNY ear in Review series of Leafs players. Review the entire roster one by one to assess what each player did last season, what didn’t, and what he thinks will happen in the future. Today’s article is our captain, the boy in pajamas, John Tabarés.. John Tabarés’...