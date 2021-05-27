Puck Soup: It's not over

First, we check in with Round 3 of the NHL playoffs. The New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning are pretty evenly matched: While the Islanders came into the series as the lower-rated team, they’ve been able to play as more than the sum of their parts and surprise the Lightning. Of course, some of that may have to do with the fact that this is the first time teams from different regions are really getting to test each other. Although the Vegas Golden Knights may not be facing that much of a test in the Montreal Canadiens: The Habs’ surprisingly deep playoff run has involved a little bit of luck and a lot of excellent goal-tending, but Vegas is perhaps too complete (and too healthy) a team for that luck to hold. It would be fun if a Canadian team finally broke the Great White North’s Stanley Cup drought. But this may not be the team to do it.