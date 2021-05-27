Game #51: James Kaprielian puts A’s back in win column

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Looking through the two-start pitchers for this week, there are fewer top-shelf options than weeks past. But, we are rife with good middle-shelf options, just in time for graduation season. Buy in bulk for those parties? Maybe similar to that, invest in some of these middle tier options if they are available, either on your waiver wire in shallow leagues, or your bench in deeper leagues.