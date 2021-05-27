Cancel
MLB

Game #51: James Kaprielian puts A's back in win column

By Athletics Nation
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hallmark of a good team is that they don’t let losing streaks go on too long and snowball into larger slumps. The Oakland A’s did just that on Wednesday, snapping a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners and avoiding a sweep at home at the hands of a division rival. Even better, the stopper turned out to be a rookie pitcher, who showed a lot of promise as he carried the team back into the win column.

www.chatsports.com
James Kaprielian
Sonny Gray
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

A's hand Red Sox third straight setback

James Kaprielian pitched out of a pair of jams to win his first major league start as the Oakland Athletics downed the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday night. Matt Olson homered for the Athletics, who will look to complete a three-game sweep Thursday. Oakland has won four of five. Marwin...
MLBaudacy.com

Ex-Yankees prospect James Kaprielian earns first MLB win for A's against Boston

Yankees fans always love to look at box scores and see the Red Sox lost…and they may have felt an extra twinge when looking at who beat them Wednesday night. Boston lost to Oakland at Fenway Park Wednesday, and the winning pitcher for Oakland was James Kaprielian, the former Yankees first-round pick who was dealt to the A’s in the Sonny Gray trade.
MLBFox5 KVVU

Kaprielian picks up 1st MLB win as A's outlast Red Sox 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major league start with five innings of one-run ball, Matt Olson homered and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday night. Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie also had RBIs for the A’s, who will try...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

James Kaprielian gave Oakland A’s all they could have hoped for

James Kaprielian was set to make his first major league start on Wednesday. Although he had been brought up to the Oakland A’s out of necessity, he did not have much left to prove in the minors. However, expectations still had to be tempered, especially with the Red Sox as his opponent.
MLBHastings Tribune

A’s pitcher James Kaprielian beats Red Sox for win in first big league start

James Kaprielian recovered from a rocky start to earn his first big league win Wednesday night as the A’s beat the Boston Red Sox, 4-1, at Fenway Park. The A’s (23-15), backed Kaprielian's five-inning effort with relief help from Burch Smith (two innings), Lou Trivino and Jake Diekman to ensure a series win against the AL East-leading Red Sox (22-16), with a potential sweep on the line Thursday night.
MLBMLB

Kaprielian's dad wears his heart on his sleeve

It would be understandable for A’s right-hander James Kaprielian to feel a little anxious. After all, not only was he making his first Major League start, he was also taking the mound at historic Fenway Park. But he wasn’t the only Kaprielian in the building who was dealing with some nerves.
MLBBoston Globe

Game 38: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

ATHLETICS (22-15): TBA. Pitching: RHP James Kaprielian (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0, 3.82 ERA) Athletics vs. Rodriguez: Andrus 2-7, Canha 0-10, Chapman 3-7, Kemp 1-2, Laureano 0-3, Jed Lowrie 3-9, Moreland 0-3, Olson 0-2, Piscotty 5-8 Red Sox vs. Kaprielian: Has not faced any Boston batters. Stat...
MLBMLB

1st W: Kaprielian feels Mom's spirit at Fenway

James Kaprielian making his first Major League start at Fenway Park felt a lot like destiny. Drafted 16th overall by the Yankees in the 2015 MLB Draft, Kaprielian had visions of dominating the rival Red Sox while wearing pinstripes for many years to come. Of course, things didn’t exactly work out that easily. Tommy John surgery in ‘17 set him back. Then he was traded to the A’s in a deal for Sonny Gray later that year.
MLBAthletics Nation

A’s recall James Kaprielian, activate Aramis Garcia

The Oakland A’s will have a new starting pitcher on the mound Wednesday at Fenway Park. The A’s recalled James Kaprielian from Triple-A this morning, the team announced, and he’s officially scheduled to take the mound in a few hours against the Boston Red Sox. The right-hander is the No....
NFLsportschatplace.com

Boston Red Sox vs Oakland Athletics MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/12/21

Oakland Athletics (22-15) at Boston Red Sox (22-15) James Kaprielian vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0) (3.82) The Line: Boston Red Sox / Oakland Athletics --- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox meet Wednesday in MLB action at Fenway Park. The Oakland Athletics look...
MLBUSA Today

Kaprielian tosses 7 scoreless innings, A’s beat Mariners 6-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep. Kaprielian (2-0) surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak.
MLBMetroWest Daily News

Pitchers have Sox hitters guessing at the plate

The Red Sox weren’t entirely sure what to expect from Athletics starter James Kaprielian on Wednesday night. If given a choice, J.D. Martinez would have scouted Kaprielian’s raw stuff instead of his tendencies. Boston’s slugger sees the league’s pitchers trending in that direction over the last two seasons and started a debate when he articulated his position within the last couple of weeks.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

James Kaprielian helps A's beat Mariners to avert sweep

James Kaprielian continued to pitch brilliantly as a fill-in starter and Matt Olson clubbed his 13th home run of the season Wednesday afternoon to allow the Oakland Athletics to salvage one win in their three-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners with a 6-3 victory. Seth Brown continued his hot...
MLBarcamax.com

James Kaprielian halts Athletics' skid by shutting down Mariners

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Athletics restored order Wednesday afternoon and James Kaprielian continued to make a case that he should stick around for a while. Kaprielian threw seven shutout innings and gave up two hits in the longest outing of his major league career as the Athletics took advantage of walks and some timely hits to beat the Seattle Mariners, 6-3, before a crowd of 3,571 at the Coliseum.
MLBMartinez Tribune

Kaprielian shuts down M’s as Oakland ends three-game skid

The A’s bounced back from a pair of series opening losses to the Mariners behind seven shutout innings from James Kaprielian to score a 6-3 win over the Mariners Wednesday afternoon at the Coliseum. Kaprielian (2-0, 1.53), a first round pick in 2015 out of UCLA making just his third...
MLBfantraxhq.com

Two-Start Pitchers for the Week of May 17

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Looking through the two-start pitchers for this week, there are fewer top-shelf options than weeks past. But, we are rife with good middle-shelf options, just in time for graduation season. Buy in bulk for those parties? Maybe similar to that, invest in some of these middle tier options if they are available, either on your waiver wire in shallow leagues, or your bench in deeper leagues.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Oakland hosts Los Angeles, looks to build on Kaprielian's solid performance

Los Angeles Angels (22-27, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-22, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -144, Angels +126; over/under is 8...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Impressive against Seattle

Kaprielian (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Mariners after tossing seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while fanning four. The rookie right-hander continues to impress and while the sample size is small, he's looked outstanding through his first three appearances. Wednesday's outing might have been his best outing so far, though, as he clinched his first quality start at the MLB level and improved his ERA to 1.53 across 17.2 innings. Kaprielian's next start is scheduled for next week against the Mariners on the road.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Framber Valdez, Deivi Garcia coming back; Luis Garcia, James Kaprielian stay put

A spate of injuries Wednesday put a dent in the Fantasy hopes of many. Here are some of the most notable players who went on the IL:. In the case of Marcell Ozuna and Luke Voit, there aren't any silver linings -- no top prospects waiting in the wings, no talented reserves champing at the bit. The Corey Kluber and Lance McCullers injuries, however, create some openings for some old friends.