Game #51: James Kaprielian puts A’s back in win column
One hallmark of a good team is that they don’t let losing streaks go on too long and snowball into larger slumps. The Oakland A’s did just that on Wednesday, snapping a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners and avoiding a sweep at home at the hands of a division rival. Even better, the stopper turned out to be a rookie pitcher, who showed a lot of promise as he carried the team back into the win column.www.chatsports.com