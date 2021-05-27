Proposed Article 64 Zoning Amendments Discussed at Public Hearing for BPDA

OUTDOOR AMUSEMENT/ENTERTAINMENT FACILITY/BARS AND LOUNGES/MANUFACTURER DISTILLED SPIRITS. Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held July 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for an entertainment bar and lounge with distilled spirits and commercial kitchen at 117 W. 10th Street, legally described as: LOTS 19 THRU 34 BLK 68 S & L, N 100' LOTS 35 & 36 BLK 68. The applicant, RGCC LLC, owns the former convention center behind the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum and is seeking to be approved to operate a multi-use entertainment venue with a bar and lounge, commercial kitchen, and distilled spirits operation. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on July 14, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval at the July 20, 2021 meeting at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is TR (Transitional Retail and Residential). The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado or on Zoom. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on July 8, 2021.