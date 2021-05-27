Cancel
Boston, MA

Proposed Article 64 Zoning Amendments Discussed at Public Hearing for BPDA

By Lauren Bennett
 14 days ago

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) held a public meeting on May 11 regarding the proposed amendments to Article 64 Section 29 of the Boston Zoning Code as it relates to the South End Neighborhood District. According to the BPDA, “this zoning amendment proposes new language related to affordable...

charlestownbridge.com

BPDA Proposes to Hire Consultant for PLAN Charlestown

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) is petitioning its Board at the meeting on Thursday, June 10, to hire a consultant to assist in the preparation of the planning study for PLAN Charlestown. In a memo to the Board, the BPDA is asking permission to put out an RFP...
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Public Hearing July 1, 2021 - 6:00 Pm

This meeting will be held remotely. - Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting. - Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#. - Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:. - Visit our website www.essexvt.org. 1. VARIANCE:...
Chandler, AZPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Chandler City Council to hold public hearing on proposed budget, vote on it June 10

Chandler City Council will host a public hearing on the city's proposed $1.06 billion budget during a meeting June 10 before voting on the budget proposal. Chandler City Council also adopted the fiscal year 2021-22 tentative budget and 2022-31 tentative capital improvement program. The FY 2021-22 budget totals $1,058,074,338 and includes funding for departmental operating budgets of $411,883,447; funding for debt service of $73,753,925; budget for equipment, technology and vehicle replacements of $5,086,418; and contingencies and reserves in the amount of $198,378,473 in various funds, according to supporting agenda documents from the May 27 meeting. The capital budget includes $113,260,825 in new appropriation, capital carryforward of $255,461,250, and contingency and reserve funding of $250,000, according to the agenda documents.
Ukiah, CALake County News

CITY OF UKIAH Notice of Public Hearing for Consideration of Proposed Amendment to the Ukiah Municipal Code Adding Section 9004 to Division 9, Chapter 2, Article 1 to Require Compliance with the Ukiah Municipal Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan

Notice of Public Hearing for Consideration of Proposed Amendment to the Ukiah Municipal Code Adding Section 9004 to Division 9, Chapter 2, Article 1 to Require Compliance with the Ukiah Municipal Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN. that the City of Ukiah City Council will consider introduction...
Franklin Favorite

City, fiscal court to hold public hearing on proposed development plans

A public hearing on a request for the Franklin City Commission and Simpson Fiscal Court to create a tax increment financing district will be held Monday, June 14 at City Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. According to the public notice, the city and county have been asked to reinvest a...
Caswell County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

Hearing set for southeast zoning

The pro-zoning crowd jumped to their feet to applaud and cheer Monday morning at the June 7 Caswell County Board of Commissioners meeting when the board voted to hold a public hearing June 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse in Yanceyville. This hearing will feature the possibility of district zoning in the southeast part of Caswell County.
cityofpa.us

Public Notice of Hearing for a Binding Site Improvement Plan Amendment

- VIRTUAL Public Hearing for a Binding Site Improvement Plan Amendment Application (PZ. 21-24) - WHO: Stakeholders and all community members are provided notice in the Peninsula Daily News, the City’s website, at the proposal’s location, and at City Hall. WHAT: The City of Port Angeles received a development application,...
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

Community Investment Committee members announced

The new Community Investment Committee‘s been announced and has already had its first meeting (last Saturday). Here’s the announcement of who’s on it, including five people from North Highline:. A new community-centered budget process is underway, with the selection of 21 committee members who will develop a $10 million investment...
Dothan, ALsoutheastsun.com

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Clayhatchee is accepting Requests for Qualifications from qualified engineering firms to provide professional engineering services for the Town of Clayhatchee FY 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project). The scope and services desired shall include, but not necessarily be limited to the following:. CDBG Application Phase:. 1....
leadvilleherald

PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

OUTDOOR AMUSEMENT/ENTERTAINMENT FACILITY/BARS AND LOUNGES/MANUFACTURER DISTILLED SPIRITS. Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held July 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for an entertainment bar and lounge with distilled spirits and commercial kitchen at 117 W. 10th Street, legally described as: LOTS 19 THRU 34 BLK 68 S & L, N 100' LOTS 35 & 36 BLK 68. The applicant, RGCC LLC, owns the former convention center behind the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum and is seeking to be approved to operate a multi-use entertainment venue with a bar and lounge, commercial kitchen, and distilled spirits operation. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on July 14, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval at the July 20, 2021 meeting at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is TR (Transitional Retail and Residential). The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado or on Zoom. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on July 8, 2021.
pulaskicitizen.com

Blaine planning commission to consider residential zoning amendment

BLAINE – The city’s planning commission is set to consider amending its residential zoning to allow special events such as weddings. In lieu of the regular July meeting that falls on the Independence Day holiday, the panel will hold a workshop to consider proposals Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. A special called meeting will follow immediately to consider any proposals that are made.
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Council Approves Continuation Of 21 Tax Abatements

A list of tax abatement continuations were given unanimous approval by the Warsaw Common Council. Community Development Director Jeremy Skinner presented them to the Council in groups and recommended they be approved. The abatements included:. • Alpha Manufacturing, 2070 N. Cessna Road, was granted a tax abatement in 2014 by...
Hawaii County, HIbigislandthieves.com

County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works, Building Division Releases Drafts of Proposed Building Codes Amendments (Bill 44)

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works, Building Division is releasing drafts of proposed building code amendments to the 2018 International Building Code (IBC), 2018 International Residential Code (IRC), 2018 International Existing Building Code (IEBC) and 2018 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC). These amendments are proposed in response to the building and construction codes adopted by the State Building Council and are part of a phased overhaul of energy, building, electrical, plumbing, and outdoor lighting codes to meet modern construction standards.
Hot Springs, SDfrcheraldstar.com

City of Hot Springs_Notice of Public Hearing on Proposed Amendment to Title XV Land Usage Chapter 155

Proposed Amendment to Title Xv Land Usage Chapter 155. Zoning Code Adding Rv Parks and Campgrounds to Uses. Notice is hereby given that a request to amend the current Land Usage Ordinance, Chapter Zoning to add RV Parks within the City limits to the authorized uses on land zoned as Highway Service District has been filled with the Development Coordinator by: Todd and Melanie Wilson who are requesting a change to the existing Zoning Code to authorize RV Parks and Campgrounds in all areas designated as Highway Service within the City limits of Hot Springs, SD.
kinyradio.com

Public hearing on Auke Bay zoning postponed

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A public hearing on zoning proposals in Auke Bay has been postponed until June 22. It was originally scheduled for June 8. The public is invited to provide testimony on Auke Bay zoning and overlay district proposals at the Planning Commission hearing on Tuesday, June 22, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom and can be accessed via juneau.org.