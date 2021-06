Tonight's WWE SmackDown main event was supposed to be between Rey and Dominik Mysterio and The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler), and things were gearing up before SmackDown headed to commercial break. Unfortunately, when we returned we found Rey on the ground, seemingly injured from an attack, but it wasn't revealed who did it. Roode and Ziggler were in the ring already, so it didn't seem to be them, and they were more than happy to have the referee count the Mysterio's out and get the titles. That's when Dominik said he would step up like Rey did last week, and decided to take on Roode and Ziggler by himself.