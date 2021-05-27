2022 midterm election outcomes might surprise us
Tradition tells us that, come the midterms, the president’s party loses seats in the House. If this tradition holds in 2022, that could be bad news for Democrats. But history of late doesn’t seem to be commandeering the driver’s seat — look at the Georgia Senate runoff the day before Trump sent his goons on a rampage at the Capitol. Rather than outrightly condemning that violent attack on the democracy, Republicans are trying to downplay a horror Americans saw with their own eyes. Republicans have doubled down in demanding servile obedience to Trump.www.timesleaderonline.com