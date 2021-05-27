Cancel
Presidential Election

2022 midterm election outcomes might surprise us

Times-Leader
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTradition tells us that, come the midterms, the president’s party loses seats in the House. If this tradition holds in 2022, that could be bad news for Democrats. But history of late doesn’t seem to be commandeering the driver’s seat — look at the Georgia Senate runoff the day before Trump sent his goons on a rampage at the Capitol. Rather than outrightly condemning that violent attack on the democracy, Republicans are trying to downplay a horror Americans saw with their own eyes. Republicans have doubled down in demanding servile obedience to Trump.

Joe Biden
Liz Cheney
Americas
Republican Party
Presidential Election
Capitol
Politics
Elections
Senate
Democratic Party
