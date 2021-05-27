Cancel
BTS And Beyond: A Guide To K-Pop

By Stephen Thompson
NPR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the South Korean pop group BTS topped the U.S. charts with the blockbuster earworm "Dynamite." Now, they've got a new hit, called "Butter." But the story of K-pop extends well beyond BTS. And it goes back decades with a huge array of styles and sounds. The audio was...

www.npr.org
Related
MusicNME

LABOUM to perform viral hit ‘Journey to Atlantis’ on ‘Show! Music Core’

South Korean girl group LABOUM have confirmed that they will be returning to South Korean music TV programmes to perform their sleeper-hit ‘Journey to Atlantis’. Today (June 4), South Korean news outlet Star News reported that the group will be performing the five-year-old song on MBC’s Show! Music Core on June 5. According to Soompi, LABOUM are set to promote the song again in order to “express their gratitude to both their fans and the public for all the love”.
MusicNME

Upcoming K-pop group LIGHTSUM drop teaser for debut single ‘Vanilla’

CUBE Entertainment is set to debut its brand-new girl group LIGHTSUM later this week. As part of the rollout for the K-pop act’s arrival, the South Korean agency has released a music video teaser for the group’s first-ever single ‘Vanilla’. The vibrant clip gives fans a taste of the song’s dance pop sound, as well as a sneak peek at the music video’s ice cream-themed concept.
WorldStereogum

BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

About nine months ago, the phenomenally successful South Korean boy band BTS released “Dynamite,” their first-ever English-language single. Up until the moment that they announced “Dynamite,” the members of BTS had said that they didn’t plan to record in English. This made sense. They didn’t need to record in English. At the time, BTS represented a radical decentering of the global pop system: A leviathan-level success story in which the principal figures come from outside the anglophone pop system to capture the hearts of millions of people around the world. BTS weren’t simply huge in Korea or even Asia. They were (and are) huge everywhere, and their rise mirrored the trajectories of Spanish-language urbano stars like Bad Bunny and J Balvin. In America, BTS could sell out stadiums and land top-10 singles while only sprinkling occasional English into their records. They didn’t need to pull crossover moves. Instead, they brought everyone else into their world. Then they went ahead and pulled a crossover move anyway.
MusicGreenwichTime

BTS' 'Butter' Is All Over Top 40 Radio - Like, Literally on Every Monitored Station

Remember when BTS was a hard sell at American top 40 radio stations, despite already having an immense and very energized U.S. fan base? Neither do we. This week, with “Butter,” the K-pop crew became the first international group ever to have a new song added at every reporting Top 40 station in a song’s first week of release.
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' Churns Out Two Impressive New YouTube Records

The premiere of the video for BTS' "Butter" has shattered a number of records at YouTube in its first weekend. According to data provided by YouTube, the "Butter" video set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views, which, of course, breaks the band's own previous record of 101.1 million views for their first English-language hit, "Dynamite."
Video GamesDestructoid

K-pop Group Twice’s Nintendo collab caused confusion on Twitter

Twice fans felt special, but gamers said “cry for me.”. It will come as a surprise to no one that trouble is brewing on Twitter again, and two of its most easily riled-up groups of users, gamers and K-pop stans, found themselves at odds over an ambiguously worded trending topic. If you were scratching your head at the “TWICE FOR NINTENDO SWITCH” hashtag yesterday, you certainly weren’t alone, but don’t worry, I’m here to walk you through it.
Musicallkpop.com

'Talent Power Ranking' reveals the most popular K-pop groups in Japan

Nikkei Entertainment has revealed the most popular K-pop groups in Japan through its 2021 'Talent Power Ranking'. Of the K-pop groups who made the list, it was none other than JYP Entertainment girl group TWICE who ranked in at #1. TWICE are the first Korean girl group to hold a Japanese dome tour, and according to Nikkei Entertainment, 38% of the Japanese citizens surveyed recognized them. Out of the 38%, 68.5% also had interest in TWICE as fans.
MusicColumbian

K-pop band BTS is cooking with ‘Butter’

The South Korean star K-pop band BTS hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart again with only their second English-recorded song, “Butter.” The song overtook Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” which sat at the top spot last week. “Butter’s” rise to the top of the charts places BTS...
MusicSoompi

BTS’s “BE” Tops Billboard’s World Albums Chart + “Life Goes On” Re-Enters World Digital Song Sales Chart

Billboard released the World Albums chart and the World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending on June 5. BTS’s “BE” took No. 1 again on the World Albums chart for this week, jumping up three places from last week’s No. 4. According to Billboard, BTS is the first act to have four albums spend 20 or more weeks at No. 1 on the World Albums chart. “Love Yourself: Answer” spent 31 weeks at the top of the chart, “Map of the Soul: 7” spent 29 weeks, “Love Yourself: Her” spent 24 weeks, and this is “BE’s” 20th week at the top.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

NCT 127 x Amoeba Culture release futuristic 'Save' music video

June 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with a new music video. The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a video for the song "Save" on Friday. "Save" is a collaboration between NCT 127 and the record label Amoeba Culture. The video shows the members of NCT 127 singing and dancing on a futuristic set.
WorldRefinery29

K-Pop’s Fearless P1Harmony Play 29 Questions

Surviving in the cut-throat music industry, let alone the competitive world of K-pop, requires a certain level of bravery. Pair that pluck with all-around talent, and you've got yourself a force to be reckoned with, and that particular force is up-and-coming Korean group P1Harmony. FNC Entertainment — Keeho, Theo, Jiung,...
MusicFast Company

Global K-pop phenom BTS is going to serenade fans with a two-day virtual concert

Global K-pop juggernaut BTS, a boy band composed of seven singer-dancer phenoms, is set to perform a dynamic two-day virtual concert next week. Titled “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo,” the event will see BTS and its powerhouse production company HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) join forces with VenewLive, an augmented-reality-boosted live music platform. It will offer fans—dubbed the BTS ARMY—a cutting-edge experience featuring 4K resolution and multiview, which allows viewers to toggle between different camera angles. Audiences will also be able to congregate in chat rooms.