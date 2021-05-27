Trina Solar wins its seventh consecutive “Top Performer” certified by PVEL for its high-reliability module
The recognition is based on the results of the Product Qualification Program (PQP), presented in the 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard issued by PVEL, following strict factory inspections taking place over the past 18 months. With a focus on evaluating the performance of PV modules in terms of thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load, potential-induced degradation, PAN files, etc., the PQP was designed to independently recognize “Top Performer” PV manufacturers who outpace their competitors based on the comparison of their product quality and durability.www.pv-magazine.com