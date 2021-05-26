Closed Loop Partners Launches Multi-Million Dollar Circular Plastics Fund with Dow, LyondellBasell, & NOVA Chemicals to Accelerate Investment in Plastics Recycling Infrastructure

Today, just 13 percent of plastic packaging in the U.S. gets recycled. That means too much plastic is getting into nature and more valuable material is being wasted. Though beverage bottles are collected at higher rates than other plastics, we must do better across products and materials to ensure that all recyclable items are being recycled and, ultimately, remade into new products. This must be done while also phasing out those plastic products and other materials that we can live without. This would reduce our need for new materials sourced from fossil fuels and keep existing materials where they belong: in our economy and out of our ecosystems.