Buffalo, NY

Viridi Parente Advances Circular Energy Economy with First Shipment of Batteries to Li-Cycle for Recycling

waste360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, New York – Viridi Parente, Inc., a developer of innovative battery technology that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, today announced it has shipped its initial batch of lithium-ion batteries to Li-Cycle Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America. By recycling 100% of its end-of-life cells, Viridi Parente is expanding the company's commitment to energy sustainability and the circular energy economy by enabling the wider adoption of safe lithium-ion batteries for industrial, commercial, municipal, medical, and residential use.

