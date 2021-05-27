Recycling Is Infrastructure Too Campaign Launches
Washington, D.C. – The Recycling Is Infrastructure Too Campaign brings together a cross-section of industry, government, labor, and environmental leaders to promote increased investment in waste reduction, redesign, reuse, recycling, and composting infrastructure. The Campaign will advocate for policies, funding, and other measures to expand these programs and services and increase the use of reuse systems, recycled content, and compost products in all infrastructure projects.www.waste360.com