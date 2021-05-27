Recycling Is Infrastructure Too Campaign Launches

WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority plans to launch a six-month digital and social media campaign to attract job seekers to the community. In 2019, the EDA, in partnership with Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, awarded an $88,400 contract to New York City-based Development Counsellors International (DCI) to develop a “Talent Solutions Strategy” to attract young adults to the Northern Shenandoah Valley and to encourage those who live here to stay in the region. The effort focuses on job seekers, university and community college graduates, and high school students.