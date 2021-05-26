newsbreak-logo
West Virginia Adopts New Law That Will Accelerate Growth of Waste-to-Energy Sector

waste360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y. -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and environmental solutions company, applauds the state of West Virginia for taking a lead in making the development of renewable facilities economically viable with its new legislation that will drive more green energy jobs and a more sustainable future for its citizens.

