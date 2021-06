Fellowship awarded to explore cardiolipin’s role in nucleotide transport, specifically in cells lacking TAFAZZIN. Barth Syndrome Foundation (BSF) and American Heart Association (AHA) have co-funded a first-ever, two-year postdoctoral fellowship to advance research around cardiac complications associated with Barth syndrome, a rare, life-threatening, mitochondrial disease. The AHA/BSF fellowship award goes to Dr. Nanami Senoo, a postdoctoral fellow and member of the Mitochondrial Phospholipid Research Center at Johns Hopkins University. Under the jointly funded fellowship, Dr. Senoo will explore the relationship between cardiolipin and the nucleotide transporter ANT1 and potential implications to individuals with Barth syndrome. This important collaboration between the AHA and BSF marks a strategic investment by BSF to broaden its impact by joining forces to accelerate progress through science and education.