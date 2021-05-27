VSUN Awarded as ’Top Performer’ in PVEL 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard
The Scorecard highlights the importance of selecting manufacturers that are committed to quality. PVEL is the leading reliability and performance testing lab. With over ten years of experience and accumulated data, PVEL conducts testing that demonstrates solar technology bankability. The PVEL network connects 400+ global Downstream Partners. PVEL’s mission is to support the worldwide PV downstream buyer community by generating data that accelerates adoption of solar technology. Scorecard rankings are based on results from PVEL’s PQP for PV modules. As a consistent, methodical sequence of tests, the PQP are specifically designed to support downstream solar equipment buyers, investors and asset owners. It enables objective supplier evaluations and rigorous due diligence.www.pv-magazine.com