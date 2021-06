PKN Orlen (Płock, Poland) has signed a final contract with the contractor for Europe’s largest petrochemical project in 20 years. Hyundai Engineering Co. (Seoul, South Korea) and Técnicas Reunidas S.A. (TR; Madrid, Spain) will be responsible for building the main units of Olefins Complex III. This key project implemented under PKN ORLEN’s Petrochemical Development Program will add some PLN 1 billion (around $260 million) to the company’s annual EBITDA. It will also offer environmental benefits, with carbon dioxide emissions per ton of product expected to fall by as much as 30% once commercial operations start in 2025. The complex will be built at the site of the Production Plant in Płock and will cover an area of almost 100 ha, or 140 football fields.