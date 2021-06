Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are hosting another TV show together after the successes of their first two.On Wednesday, Apple TV+, which last week aired the pair’s docu-seriesThe Me You Can’t See, announced the Duke of Sussex and the media personality would be coming together again to host a town hall conversation titled: The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.According to the streaming service, the virtual follow-up to their conversation on mental health, which will air this Friday 28 May, will see Harry and Winfrey continue speaking with the experts and subjects featured in their docu-series, such as Glenn...