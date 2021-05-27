Cancel
ET Solar awarded as a “Top Performer” in PVEL 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

By ET Solar
pv-magazine.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe PV Module Reliability Scorecard ranks PV manufacturers and modules based on their reliability and performance. The PV Module Reliability Scorecard remains the most comprehensive publicly available comparison of PV module reliability test results across the PV industry. Results of the 2021 PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP) tests has rated ET Solar for its highly efficient M6 bifacial modules that achieved Top Performer in all categories including TC600, MSS, PID192, LID+LETID, DH and PAN Performance. “ET Solar’s inclusion in the 2021 Scorecard demonstrates their commitment to producing reliable modules” commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business at PVEL, “congratulations ET Solar on being recognized, particularly for their M6 bifacial modules which achieved Top Performer in all categories”.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modules#Et Solar#Pqp#Mss#Pid192#Pan Performance#Pvel#Topcon#M10 M12
