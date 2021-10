These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. More than 160,000 UK deaths have now been recorded with COVID-19 mentioned on the death certificate. The number for deaths within 28 days of a positive test is lower at 135,252. As of Monday (September 20), new positive cases were down 12% over 7 days at a rate of 303.3 per 100,000 population. Hospitalisations were down 4.8%, and deaths were up 0.4%. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to 12 to 15-year-olds has begun, as well as booster vaccinations for healthcare staff, over-50s, and other priority groups.

