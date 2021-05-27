Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

From End to Beginning

By Editorial
coastalbreezenews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it’s the end of season, it has stayed busy, no matter where you turn! You would think season is just beginning instead of at its end! In some places you can’t even get a reservation! Is it that people are staying because they love it here? Or have they just moved here and are getting acquainted with their new surroundings? We’ve heard that many, many are now moving to our little paradise (and I don’t blame them) and are looking for houses or condo’s before going back home and packing up for good. It will be interesting to see what we look like next year. Although with all the people here and enjoying our weather and our friendliness, there were a bunch of “work guys” who were stationed at the Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park with signs telling everyone that they were there to fix people’s bikes free of charge, repair or replace seats, handlebars, tires, etc., while the kids or adults watched, all through the courtesy of Bikes for Tykes and the Sheriff’s Department! There were a few other clubs there to help also, but alas – only one bike finally arrived, had a new seat installed, and happily left. I went there in support (Skip Riffle of BFT called and asked me to attend) of such a fine gesture. Why didn’t the word get out? There were a few signs, but I don’t know who made them, but I know the kids’ bikes could really use help, but we didn’t know how to reach them. If any of you can offer suggestions on how we can promote the next Bike Rally, please call Skip Riffle at 239-450-3366. They are out there for the kids, and let’s face it, that area is loaded with kids…but we didn’t see but one kid at the park! It was a Saturday as well! This area seems to be the toughest area to help the kids who need it most! Also, any other suggestions you might have as to how we can offer help to this area of kids, call Skip or email me, Donna Fiala, at donnafiala@gmail.com. We truly want to help the youth in this area, and so do many others, if we can connect all of them! But we need your help to get that ball rolling.

www.coastalbreezenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Heart And Soul#Weather#Bikes For Tykes#The Sheriff S Department#Bike Rally#Naples Players#South Naples#Welcome Center#Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cars
Related
Educationcoupevillesports.com

One journey ends, another begins

As one leg of their school journey reaches its conclusion, and another one stretches out ahead, Coupeville Middle School 8th graders were given words of wisdom by their teachers. They were implored to be compassionate, to speak out, to embrace, and inspire each other. Now the Class of 2025 heads...
vineyardgazette.com

Let Summer Begin! Islanders Celebrate End of School Year

Armed with mementos and high hopes for summer vacation, Vineyard elementary students celebrated the last day of school Thursday. Teachers and staff waved farewell as students departed in bikes, with parents, or aboard yellow school buses.
Religionthinkandletthink.com

The End Is Where We Start From

So we are always confident; even though we know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord — for we walk by faith, not by sight. Yes, we do have confidence, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord. So whether we are at home or away, we make it our aim to please him. For all of us must appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each may receive recompense for what has been done in the body, whether good or evil. Therefore, knowing the fear of the Lord, we try to persuade others; but we ourselves are well known to God, and I hope that we are also well known to your consciences. We are not commending ourselves to you again, but giving you an opportunity to boast about us, so that you may be able to answer those who boast in outward appearance and not in the heart. For if we are beside ourselves, it is for God; if we are in our right mind, it is for you. For the love of Christ urges us on, because we are convinced that one has died for all; therefore all have died. And he died for all, so that those who live might live no longer for themselves, but for him who died and was raised for them. From now on, therefore, we regard no one from a human point of view; even though we once knew Christ from a human point of view, we know him no longer in that way. So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation; everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

The Antiques & Interiors Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 222A. LARGE LOT OF VARIOUS MAPS AND PRINTS RELATING TO SCOTLAND, including Loch Lomond,...
Animalskwhen.com

Cats - Fort Lauderdale

Cats - Fort Lauderdale: Don't miss this incredible event on Jun 27, 2021 1:00pm. Get your tickets here now!. Cats is a sung-through British musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, and produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as "the Jellicle choice" and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. Cats introduced the song standard "Memory". The first performance of Cats was in 1981.
Astronomykentlive.news

Weekly tarotscopes: Star sign tarot readings for week starting Monday, June 28

What's on the cards for different star signs in the week ahead?. Tarot reader Nia True has a look, with one card readings for every sign of the zodiac. As your astrological birth month proceeds, there may be much to be thankful for, Cancer – if so, great, enjoy it. If not, perhaps another trip around the sun has you thinking about the gap between where you are where you’d like to be? If there is something you can do this week to get a little closer, do it!
AnimalsWashingtonian.com

Cicada Invasion: It’s the Beginning of the END

Buzz off, Brood X: It’s time for you to die. No, seriously—the swarm of cicadas that have emerged in recent weeks to have a sex fest and (accidentally) attack Washingtonians, including the President, is on the wane. According to Smithsonian entomologist Floyd Shockley, who manages collections in the National Museum of Natural History’s Entomology Department, it’s the beginning of the end to the cicada craze in Washington.
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

An end and a beginning

Well, it’s finally come to an end. After spending the last four years at Fredericksburg High School, it’s time for me to move on to bigger things, namely, Trinity University in San Antonio. I am to the point where I have surpassed anticipation. Everyone who I’ve spoken to in the...
Montrose, NYabc7ny.com

Niko Niko's: From humble beginnings to Greek legends

MONTROSE, Texas -- Niko Nikos started with just $350 and a dream. The Fetokakis family had to borrow the money to open up a stand in the Montrose neighborhood, but the area welcomed them in with open arms. More than four decades later, the restaurant now has multiple locations and...