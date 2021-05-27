From End to Beginning

Although it’s the end of season, it has stayed busy, no matter where you turn! You would think season is just beginning instead of at its end! In some places you can’t even get a reservation! Is it that people are staying because they love it here? Or have they just moved here and are getting acquainted with their new surroundings? We’ve heard that many, many are now moving to our little paradise (and I don’t blame them) and are looking for houses or condo’s before going back home and packing up for good. It will be interesting to see what we look like next year. Although with all the people here and enjoying our weather and our friendliness, there were a bunch of “work guys” who were stationed at the Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park with signs telling everyone that they were there to fix people’s bikes free of charge, repair or replace seats, handlebars, tires, etc., while the kids or adults watched, all through the courtesy of Bikes for Tykes and the Sheriff’s Department! There were a few other clubs there to help also, but alas – only one bike finally arrived, had a new seat installed, and happily left. I went there in support (Skip Riffle of BFT called and asked me to attend) of such a fine gesture. Why didn’t the word get out? There were a few signs, but I don’t know who made them, but I know the kids’ bikes could really use help, but we didn’t know how to reach them. If any of you can offer suggestions on how we can promote the next Bike Rally, please call Skip Riffle at 239-450-3366. They are out there for the kids, and let’s face it, that area is loaded with kids…but we didn’t see but one kid at the park! It was a Saturday as well! This area seems to be the toughest area to help the kids who need it most! Also, any other suggestions you might have as to how we can offer help to this area of kids, call Skip or email me, Donna Fiala, at donnafiala@gmail.com. We truly want to help the youth in this area, and so do many others, if we can connect all of them! But we need your help to get that ball rolling.