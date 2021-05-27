Sea Turtle Report

My father and I used to come to Marco Island several times a spring/summer but have not been in 12+ years. At 84 years old he wants to come down again to target snook and tarpon from our flats boat. We could usually chum up some white bait at the buoy or on some flats or sabiki threads. Is white bait still prevalent in early June? Any info is appreciated. We have some great memories from our past trips and are looking forward to more.