Sea Turtle Report
According to Marco Island City Code, all buildings located on the beach must turn off lights visible from the beach after 9 PM from May 1 to October 31, or replace them with sea turtle friendly lighting. Why? According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), disorientation from artificial lighting causes thousands of hatchling deaths each year in Florida and is a significant marine turtle conservation problem. Let’s keep Marco’s beaches dark after 9 PM from May 1 through October 31.www.coastalbreezenews.com