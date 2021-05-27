Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Choose One: The Only Lenses You Need for a Road Trip

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are very few things as enjoyable and freeing as a nice road trip: use these lenses to get the most of it. It’s pretty exciting to just get in a car and go on a road trip. The random experiences always create new memories. Documenting those memories and being creative tend to add to the fun of it all. On a road trip, packing minimally can be essential. So, we’re recommending five lenses that you’ll want to bring along. In truth, you’ll only really need one, but we’re letting you make that choice for yourself.

www.thephoblographer.com
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
45
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leica Cameras#Lens Flare#Digital Photography#Time Travel#Travel Photography#Simple Things#Ip#Usb#Summilux Sl Asph#Prime Lenses#Road Trip Photography#Ideal Travel Bags#Leica Colors#Photography Advice#Straps#Gear#Fun#Portrait Photographers#Quick Capture#F2 Summicron Sl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The 3 Best Instant Film Cameras for Your Next Party

These instant film cameras will shoot photos you and other guests will love. If you’re going to a party, there’s no reason not to bring instant film cameras. They’re so fun. You point, shoot, and get the photo. What’s better than that? You can then get back to drinking and hang out with those you care about. And better yet, it’s almost impossible for anyone to look bad with instant film. That’s because of just how big the lenses are and how they work with the film. And yes, you’re shooting real instant film–sort of like Polaroids back in the day. Check out this guide on choosing the best instant film cameras.
LifestylePosted by
The Phoblographer

3 Camera Messenger Bags Our Photographers Use All the Time

Many photographers prefer messenger bags over backpacks–and these are some of the best we’ve used. Sometimes all you need is a smaller bag than a backpack. That’s why lots of photographers love reaching for camera messenger bags instead. They’re positively perfect for mirrorless cameras. And if you’re not planning on bringing a whole lot around with you, why not get one? Of course, there’s a concern about weight distribution. But these bags are the most comfortable and ethical options we’ve used. We went through our camera bag reviews and our Reviews Index to figure out what camera messenger bags were best. Here’s our selection.
LifestyleHartford Courant

Road trip essentials of 2021

It can be challenging to plan for a road trip, and in the excitement of planning, it’s very easy to forget some of the essentials. Whether you’re planning to drive across the whole country or are just hitting the road for a few days, we’ve got you covered with our list of must-haves for every road trip.
LifestylePosted by
E! News

Everything You Need for Your Next Disney Trip

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Whether you're planning a trip to Disneyland or...
TravelPosted by
The Phoblographer

How to Plan Your First Travel Photography Trip During a Pandemic

With the world slowly opening up, travel photography will boom again. Many photographers dream of exploring the world with their cameras. The lure of new cultures, amazing architecture, and different climates greatly excites them. But beyond the romance of it all exists a lot of hard work. It’s not easy planning a travel photography trip, especially if it’s your first time. So in this piece, we offer a step by step guide to executing the perfect trip with your camera!
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

3 of Our Favorite Manual Focus Lenses for Street Photography

Street photography is sometimes much easier and faster if you use manual focus lenses. When is the last time you truly felt like you were being romanced by a lens? For many street photographers, that only comes with manual focus lenses. As a play on words, street photographers like to zone focus. Colloquially, that means that you’re focusing on a specific zone away from you. But one could also interpret it to say that you’re in the zone when you’re shooting. With manual focus lenses, you’re always going to get what you need and want as long as you’re careful. That’s not always the case with autofocus. So we looked at our Reviews Index to find some of the best manual focus lenses for street photography.
SONYPosted by
The Phoblographer

Fast Aperture Lenses Are Great for More Than Just the Bokeh

Bokeh is what we often think about for fast aperture lenses, but remember they have way more uses than just that!. The truth is that experienced, passionate photographers know a lot better. We know bokeh isn’t the only reason to choose a fast aperture lens, but it’s a major reason. If you’re a Leica shooter, then chances are you’ve got more sense than this. But if you shoot with any other system, you’ll go for the fastest lens possible. We don’t need them per se. Personally speaking, I don’t own a single Sony lens faster than f1.8. And truer than that, you probably aren’t using fast aperture lenses to their fullest effects. So let’s dive into that.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Great Savings on the Most Durable Olympus Cameras and Lenses

Grab one of these cameras and get ready to go exploring, which is what they were designed for!. Olympus cameras are designed to be used in the great outdoors. If you shoot wildlife, landscapes, astrophotography, or you go exploring, it’s a great system. That’s all obvious. But what’s not so obvious is how durable their cameras are. There are a few of them that have IP ratings–which means that they’re almost as durable as some phones. That’s tough to do for a camera. Luckily, the world is starting to open back up in some places. And that sense of adventure is strong with the OM Digital Solutions brand. So take a look at what’s on sale from Olympus.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Cast a Spell! 3 Lenses for Natural Light Portrait Photography Magic!

There’s a bit of wizardry going on with these lenses. No one can deny that corny, romantic feeling that you get around the golden hour. If you’re a natural light portrait photographer, you know that it’s one of the best times for it. Everything naturally looks better as the world turns from golden to blue. To that end, certain lenses and cameras are just better at helping you capture and create that magic moment. Essentially, it’s all about color and light. So we dove into our Reviews Index to round up some of our favorite lenses.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The 3 Best Compact Cameras for Travel Photography

If you’re thinking about traveling, these are the best compact cameras on the market. There aren’t a whole lot of compact cameras out there. In fact, there are a lot more interchangeable lens options on the market. But a good compact camera is sometimes all you need. Think of it this way, these cameras are the same ones you’d buy but with a fixed lens attached. You’re not going to change the lens at all. And on most occasions, folks will be perfectly fine with that. So we paged through our reviews index to find the best compact cameras for travel photography. And these three are the only ones you’ll care about right now.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

All you need to know about Antiques Road Trip star Raj Bisram

Raj Bisram is hitting the road for Antiques Road Trip this week along with fellow presenter and antiques dealer Paul Martin. The pair will be heading to picturesque Dorset, Devon and Somerset to see some of the best antiques that the West Country has to offer. Viewers love watching the...
TravelPosted by
The Phoblographer

9 Pieces of Gear That Make Travel Photography Even Better!

If you’re a nomadic soul, these pieces of gear are perfect for travel photography. We know how it is. You spend time on the internet looking at glorious travel photography from around the world. You ask yourself, “How can I make photos like that?” You’re going to need the skills and the tools that allow you to utilize them. Tripods, lightweight cameras, and the right lenses are essential for the perfect travel trip. Here’s what we recommend.
Food & Drinksksl.com

Road Trip Fuel: These 9 healthy snacks are only 100 calories

Fill up on healthy snacks on your summer road trips. The snack bag is usually packed with chips and crackers and candy. This summer, load some calorie conscious snacks into the cooler! You can have more than one handful of these treats for just 100 calories. Amy Roskelley shares nine...
LifestyleCNN

Here’s everything you’ll need to set off on an unforgettable Canadian summer road trip

While international travel is still likely off the table for most Canadian travellers this summer, that doesn’t mean we have to spend another summer at home. Provinces with strict travel guidelines, like Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, for example, have just opened their borders to domestic travellers with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with more provinces expected to follow as lockdowns ease across the country.
Travelredtri.com

The Only Baby Carrier You’ll Ever Need To Make Travel a Breeze

So you have a baby—congrats! If you gave birth during the pandemic, you may have left a few essentials off of your must-have baby list, namely, those that make traveling easier. Well, it’s finally time to dust off those suitcases and head out to see people we love and have missed so much!
TravelAccuWeather

Travel accessories you should pick up before you go on your next road trip

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish. Travel is expected to take off as we roll into summer, which is hardly a surprise. Everyone's eager to explore new scenery, visit loved ones who we may not have been able to see this past year or head to the city for a business trip.
Cell PhonesWDEF

TECH BYTE: Apps You Need for Your Summer Road Trip

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Things are gradually getting back to normal, so it’s time to start planning that summer road trip. Some smartphone apps can help you get to your destination. If you’re taking a long road trip, and don’t want to put the miles on your car, the Turo...
Hot Springs, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

It’s time for a road trip! How will you do Hot Springs?

It t’s time to plan your trip to Hot Springs. Picking the things to see and do in the Spa City is so easy; the only hard part is fitting it all in. Thermal water soaks, trails and lakes, horse racing, botanical gardens, thrill rides, craft beer, food and history galore await, and Hot Springs has so many amazing restaurants, attractions and places to lay your head at night. If you haven’t requested your free vacation guide, there’s no time like the present! Inside you’ll find a quiz that you can take based on the things you love to do the most, and we’ll help you learn the type of traveler you are! No matter what, do Hot Springs your way.
LifestyleHartford Courant

Best road trip games

Road trips are a great way to explore and make special memories with friends or family. However, after a while, the long drives can become a bit tiring. And younger passengers can get restless if they don’t have something to keep them occupied. If you have a road trip planned...