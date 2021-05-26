Cancel
Galloway: Get rid of multiple choice

By Noah Galloway, noah.galloway@iowastatedaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s not kid ourselves — multiple choice tests are used because professors are lazy or colleges have become such a money-making machine it’s impossible for a teacher to connect with all 324 of his/her lecture hall students. Students can use tips and tricks to do well on this type of test, yet they may not actually understand it.

