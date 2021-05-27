Cancel
Curry County, OR

9-1-1 operators graduate from Oregon Public Safety Academy

Curry Coastal Pilot
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training is pleased to announce the graduation of its 123rd Basic Telecommunications Class. The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students returned to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.

