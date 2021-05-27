9-1-1 operators graduate from Oregon Public Safety Academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training is pleased to announce the graduation of its 123rd Basic Telecommunications Class. The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students returned to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.www.currypilot.com