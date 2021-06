A rediscovered panel from Dosso Dossi’s Aeneas frieze (around 1519-20) The National Gallery of Art (NGA) in Washington, DC has acquired Dosso Dossi’s recently rediscovered The Trojans Building the Temple to Venus at Eryx and Making Offerings at Anchises’s Grave (around 1519-20), part of a painting inspired by Virgil’s Aeneid that was severed in two in the 16th century. The purchase, for $400,000 at Christie’s New York in April, reunites it with the other half, Aeneas and Achates on the Libyan Coast, which the NGA has owned since 1939. Commissioned by Alfonso I d’Este, the Duke of Ferrara, Dossi devoted a sweeping frieze of ten canvases to Aeneas, of which only seven are known to survive today. The Trojans enlightens much of their shared narrative. The work requires conservation because of its yellowed varnish; its counterpart at the NGA was cleaned and regained its vibrant colours in 1998. The museum hopes to reunite the two panels for display next year.