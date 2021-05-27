Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marco Island, FL

Residents Urged to Honor Fallen Veterans

By Editorial
coastalbreezenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco Island will not be hosting an official Memorial Day observance this year out of an abundance of caution due to the lingering concerns regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, from which the nation is slowly but surely emerging. The holiday and its meaning are not far from the thoughts and minds of those who have served our nation or felt the pain of the loss of comrades and family members.

www.coastalbreezenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Marco Island, FL
Society
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Service#Memorial Day#Service Members#Military Service#American Legion Post#The Mexican American War#Veterans Memorial Park#Americans#U S Veterans#Family Members#Comrades#Twenty Five Cemeteries#Commander#Monuments#Marco Residents#Middle East Conflicts#Mexico#Korea#Home Remains#Panama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Society
Country
Philippines
News Break
World War II
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Netherlands
Related
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Wounded Warriors sues Naples over veteran housing dispute

A nonprofit working to better the lives of veterans is in a dispute with a Southwest Florida city over one of its projects aimed to put a roof over the heads of former military service members. Wounded Warriors of Collier County is suing the City of Naples after Naples City...
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Summer Changes

Summer is already upon us, and we can sure tell! There are also many changes in our community appearance coming our way. One that will make everyone happy, whether they already have a home or are staying longer or even if they never leave! The real thorn in our side in the 951/41 area is that darned intersection of Triangle Boulevard near Outback Steakhouse and the large shopping center on the other side of that street. For years people have complained loudly whether it be the County or FDOT! But all those loud complaints and letters haven’t moved it forward……until now! They are finally actually working on that impossible road! Whoever designed it originally doesn’t appear to be a traffic engineer or an architect or a road and bridge guy. I don’t know how it ever passed all the ‘tests’, but since it was built and opened it has been a major problem! For those who don’t know what area, we have a major shopping center with major eating establishments on both sides, and shopping on both sides plus a take-out grab and go restaurants, Publix, Comcast and 3 new shopping facilities are also being built right now? And the entrance/exit for a huge community—the Lely Resort! Lely Resort has many large condo’s, single family homes, three golf courses, another restaurant, and two hotels, the Players Club and Spa, and how do you get onto U.S. 41 East from this multitude of facilities? There are three exits, but only one that handles all the major load of traffic from the shops and restaurants just described, and they all reduce to two lanes to depart, with a very wide short strip of wasted space of road between them and the traffic light on U.S. 41 East. Now remember, U.S. 41 East is a FEDERAL highway, so the county cannot just go forward and solve the problem! Those problems must go through the FDOT before a move can be made, and none of them even have any real knowledge of this area! We have an advocate in the FDOT, but she can only do what her superiors approve. It has been a very messy situation for many years, BUT I see the heavy road equipment has now located at that intersection. They have begun changing all the curbing, the roadbed, and the landscaping to improve this congested road to one that can handle many more cars! When our northern visitors come back, I am sure they will be happy, but I know all our fulltime people will heave a sigh of relief! I’ll keep an eye open for a grand opening ribbon cutting to celebrate and let you know.