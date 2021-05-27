Residents Urged to Honor Fallen Veterans

Summer is already upon us, and we can sure tell! There are also many changes in our community appearance coming our way. One that will make everyone happy, whether they already have a home or are staying longer or even if they never leave! The real thorn in our side in the 951/41 area is that darned intersection of Triangle Boulevard near Outback Steakhouse and the large shopping center on the other side of that street. For years people have complained loudly whether it be the County or FDOT! But all those loud complaints and letters haven’t moved it forward……until now! They are finally actually working on that impossible road! Whoever designed it originally doesn’t appear to be a traffic engineer or an architect or a road and bridge guy. I don’t know how it ever passed all the ‘tests’, but since it was built and opened it has been a major problem! For those who don’t know what area, we have a major shopping center with major eating establishments on both sides, and shopping on both sides plus a take-out grab and go restaurants, Publix, Comcast and 3 new shopping facilities are also being built right now? And the entrance/exit for a huge community—the Lely Resort! Lely Resort has many large condo’s, single family homes, three golf courses, another restaurant, and two hotels, the Players Club and Spa, and how do you get onto U.S. 41 East from this multitude of facilities? There are three exits, but only one that handles all the major load of traffic from the shops and restaurants just described, and they all reduce to two lanes to depart, with a very wide short strip of wasted space of road between them and the traffic light on U.S. 41 East. Now remember, U.S. 41 East is a FEDERAL highway, so the county cannot just go forward and solve the problem! Those problems must go through the FDOT before a move can be made, and none of them even have any real knowledge of this area! We have an advocate in the FDOT, but she can only do what her superiors approve. It has been a very messy situation for many years, BUT I see the heavy road equipment has now located at that intersection. They have begun changing all the curbing, the roadbed, and the landscaping to improve this congested road to one that can handle many more cars! When our northern visitors come back, I am sure they will be happy, but I know all our fulltime people will heave a sigh of relief! I’ll keep an eye open for a grand opening ribbon cutting to celebrate and let you know.