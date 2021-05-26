Best cruelty-free makeup brands
Testing makeup products on animals is an ugly side of the beauty industry. We want to use safe products, but that shouldn't come at the expense of animal welfare. Thankfully, many cosmetics companies are committed to ethical practices when it comes to animals and the environment. Choosing cruelty-free products is a socially responsible way to be kind to the planet and its creatures. Whether you are looking for an affordable, high-end or clean (non-toxic) makeup, there is a cruelty-free brand for you.