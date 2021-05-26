How a Photo of Hélio Castroneves's Third Indy 500 Win Began With Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick is back at the Indy 500 and will drive the pace car. The former NASCAR and IndyCar star showed off the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray pace car ahead of the Indianapolis 500, and it's the first time Patrick has driven on the track since retiring from racing in 2018. When talking about driving the pace car on the NBC broadcast, Patrick said she was a little nervous about getting the Indy 500 started.