Hoops and Whoops Mark End of Optimist Club’s Inaugural Program

Hoops go with whoops, and there were plenty of those Tuesday, May 18 at Mackle Park, when about 90 youngsters enjoyed the season wrap of their basketball league. Organized and staged by the Optimist Club of Marco Island, the “Hoops League” had an approximate six-week run and was launched around the time Covid guidelines began to be relaxed somewhat. Next year, said co-organizer and coach Jamin Arvig, it’s hoped the league will expand to become as popular as the club’s other sports of flag football and soccer.