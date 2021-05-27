The Rights of Residents to be Heard

Remember that old saying? “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.” In 2014, our City Council wisely “streamlined the process” of allowing City Staff to Administratively Approve development proposals and plans under some conditions without oversite of the Planning Board and/or City Council. At the same time, our Council determined that MORE public oversite was needed in most circumstances and in the BEST interests of our residents a more transparent review process was implemented.