Things have been a little bit weird for the last 18 months. Chances are you didn't get much of a chance to take your Porsche out for a good long trip in 2020, and as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease around the country, it's time to fire it up and take it for a rip to some distant locale, preferably a tropical one by the ocean, or a secluded cabin in the mountains. Summer is here, and there's no better time than now to drive your Porsche. Here at FlatSixes, we always recommend driving your car as often as possible. That's what they were built to do, after all!