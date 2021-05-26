How to keep dogs cool in the summer

We see cases of heat stress and heat stroke every year. Every pet is at risk for developing heat stroke, but those at increased risk include pediatric, geriatric, and obese pets, dark colored or long-haired pets, and brachycephalic breeds (like Pugs, Boxers, and Bulldogs). Pets are obviously more prone to heat stroke on the very hottest days of summer but are also at higher risk in the early summer before they have had time to acclimatize to the heat. Pets that are experiencing heat stress often have been outside in high temperatures for too long without access to shade or cool fresh water, have been vigorously exercised, or have been in a car for any length of time. It is very important to realize how hot the interior of a vehicle can get and how quickly. It is never safe to leave a pet in a parked car. Even with the windows down, in 75-degree weather the inside of a car can reach 100° F in 10 short minutes!