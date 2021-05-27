Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodland, FL

Goodland Beauty

By Editorial
coastalbreezenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited Goodland Drive road project is a popular topic in the village of Goodland these days. But the real talk of the town is the island’s awe-inspiring flora. The old royal poinciana tree at Stan’s Idle Hour is hard to miss. It’s annually a stunner. It gets pruned every so often – but always comes back strong. Royal poinciana trees are sprinkled throughout Goodland. They will look beautiful through much of the summer.

www.coastalbreezenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodland, FL
City
Poinciana, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bougainvillea#Royal Poinciana Trees#Drive#Long Lasting Blooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Collier County, FLFlorida Weekly

Golf Fore Kids Pro-Am at The Old Collier Golf Club

Participants at Naples Children & Education Foundation’s Golf Fore Kids Pro-Am recently enjoyed a casual lunch and clinic on the driving range, an 18-hole tournament with four golf professionals — Peter Jacobsen, Bobby Clampett, Dudley Hart and John Harris — and a fabulous outdoor dinner with special wines donated by NCEF Trustees and donors. The benefit helps NCEF fund effective charitable programs that significantly improve the lives of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County.
Collier County, FLMarconews.com

3 To Do: Public art and sports, more

1. Thursday: Public art and sports — a winning team?. At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Virtual lecture, with local Q&A, on public art and how it fits into sports facilities and other venues for exercise and play. Public art catalyst Helen Lessick, based in Los Angeles, will share her...