Huawei is expected to make a big announcement this week. We are looking forward to the Huawei P50 and the Huawei Watch 3. As for Honor, Huawei’s former sub-brand is also planning to release new phones. The Honor 50 series is lined up and we’re excited to see if it will feature a dual ring camera design. Honor wants to rival Huawei and Apple sans the US restrictions. It can try especially if it can use Google services on future smartphones.