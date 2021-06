Half of UK adults have now had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest government data.A total of 26,422,303 second doses were administered between 8 December and 2 June, the equivalent of 50.7 per cent of the UK adult population.The latest figures showed that 75.5 per cent had received a first dose, one day after the government announced the three-quarters-of-the-population milestone had been passed.The government remains on track to meet its target of offering a first dose to all adults by the end of July, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.England had the...