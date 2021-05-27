Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud; Republic The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Republic County in north central Kansas Western Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 112 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Courtland to near Scottsville to near Beloit, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Jamestown around 115 AM CDT. Scandia around 120 AM CDT. Norway around 125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Concordia and Glasco. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH