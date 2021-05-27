BTU credit ratings largely unchanged following winter storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing a line of strong and severe storms roll through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon Monday with are tracking more hit and miss storm activity during the day Tuesday. But even though more wet weather is possible today we are tracking decreasing rain chances for the region and rising heat and humidity that will have the ArkLaTex feeling very much like summer with ‘feels-like’ temperatures likely around 105 over the weekend. While we should dry out the second half of the week we could see a stray shower or storm during the second half of the weekend, but overall a drier and hotter pattern is taking over.