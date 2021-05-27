Cancel
Bryan, TX

BTU credit ratings largely unchanged following winter storm

By MEGAN RODRIGUEZ
Bryan College Station Eagle
 13 days ago

Bryan Texas Utilities’ credit ratings have remained mostly unchanged despite credit rating agencies downgrading many other companies in the wake of the February winter storm. The high ratings BTU regularly earns helps the utility have a lower interest rate when borrowing money, but the instability in the ERCOT market during...

theeagle.com
