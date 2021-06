HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana football team announced its 2021 schedule for this upcoming fall on Monday. The Lions road back to the FCS Playoffs will start at home, as SLU hosts North Alabama on Sept. 4 in Strawberry Stadium. UNA did not play this spring, but were 0-4 in four fall 2020 contests. Southeastern will be playing the Lions from Florence, Alabama for the 13th time in school history as part of the first half of a home-and-home between the two schools. SLU leads the all-time series, 9-1-2.