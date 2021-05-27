Shipwreck Grill to contribute to OnRamp nonprofit

Greetings Citizens. Without a doubt, I’m certain we all truly feel fortunate to have our very own newspaper, The Independent. We are benefiting because of publisher Joan Seppala and her devoted staff. The importance of our newspaper reminds me of the Alameda Times Star newspaper when they opposed the overdevelopment of the Alameda Bay Shoreline and to save the historic Alameda High School slated for destruction. Fortunately, Alameda High School survived, has been restored and is still a high school. The beautiful Kaufman auditorium part of the school is named in honor of Abe Kaufman the TimesStar publisher. Miles of public beach and Crown Park were made possible. Isn’t it amazing how much a town newspaper with the support of its readers and others can contribute to help the community they serve?