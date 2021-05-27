Shipwreck Grill to contribute to OnRamp nonprofit

1/4 cup juice (from about 1 lemon) 4 ounces Chèvre (fresh goat cheese) Heat up the grill to medium high heat. In a bowl or squeeze bottle mix the olive oil & lemon juice with a pinch of salt & pepper, reserve. Wash & dry the kale, remove any large stems. Season the sirloin steaks liberally with sat & pepper, immediately place on the grill. Grill to desired doneness, once the steaks are cooked transfer to a cutting board to rest. Meanwhile dress the kale with some of the oil/lemon juice mixture. Grill the kale moving it often until wilted & slightly charred, transfer to the cutting board with the steaks. Roughly, chop the kale & place on individual plates or a serving platter, top the kale with the radishes, goat cheese & remaining dressing, slice the steaks then place them over the kale, top with the chives, enjoy!