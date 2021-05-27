Cancel
Charities

Shipwreck Grill to contribute to OnRamp nonprofit

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2021-05-27

Shipwreck Grill owners Wade and Mary Beckman have partnered with OnRamp, a local nonprofit organization that helps local individuals and families in need of reliable transportation, to contribute a dollar for every pound of crawfish sold for the remainder of crawfish season to the charity. OnRamp works with local charities...

theeagle.com
