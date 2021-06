The 32 Annual Class B All-Star Football game was played at Lockwood Stadium in Billings this past weekend. Thanks in part to a huge interception late in the first half at the two yard line by Harlem's Andrew Rasmussen the North was able to secure a 28-21 victory. Rasmussen was honored with his selection to the 29 Man North Roster, "It was exciting just to be chosen. I really didn't know what to expect after I was dropped off. I felt welcomed and part of the team when I arrived. Our coaches made sure that we knew our positions from the first practice to our last one." Rasmussen added, "That experience I will never forget, the energy I felt from everyone was amazing. I will definitely remember everything and everyone as I hope they will remember me."