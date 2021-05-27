College Station police: Arrest made after man was stabbed multiple times

A former Navasota resident, who was arrested as part of a Post Oak Mall theft in 2019, has been arrested again in Brazos County. According to the arrest report from Bryan Police, when officers responded to a report of damage to a window at a Bryan apartment complex on Rebecca Street. The manager of the complex stated this was an incident that had happened before, but the suspect was nowhere present. Then about five minutes later, apartment management notified police that the suspect had threatened to respond to the office, and assault the staff due to their calling of the police.