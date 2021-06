Indian athletes and officials traveling for the Tokyo Olympics have been urged by the Japanese government to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for a week before their departure and not to interact with anyone from another country for three days at the time. ‘arrival, restrictions that left the smoking IOA. Stricter regulations have been put in place for all travelers – including athletes, coaches and support staff – who have resided in 11 countries, including India, where different variants of COVID-19 have been identified, within 14 days of arriving in Tokyo. .