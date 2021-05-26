MISFIT SHAPES Diamond Twin: Very Much on the Wishlist
If you’ve been lusting over MISFIT SHAPES’ Speed Egg for a while now, we regret to inform you it’s only gonna get worse with their brand new Speed Egg: Diamond Twin. Described as the little sister to the OG model, it’s a bit smaller, a bit eggier (in the best sense of the word) and if this isn’t a sign to bite the bullet and put your order in with MISFITS already, then the above video featuring Nick Riley and Banjo McLachlan should do the trick.www.monsterchildren.com