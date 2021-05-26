MISFIT SHAPES Diamond Twin: Very Much on the Wishlist

Despite having been founded in 1882, in many ways the Zodiac Watch company still feels like a young and vibrant new brand. Much of this phenomenon can be traced to the acquisition of the marque by Fossil, Inc. in 2001. This recent takeover seems to have breathed new life into the old manufacturer through the development of in-house calibers, and the reintroduction of decades-old models from the depths of Zodiac’s back catalog. Among the models that have been reintroduced is the Super Sea Wolf, originally released in 1954 as a no-nonsense line of watches to be used as tools by underseas adventurers.