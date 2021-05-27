Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Olinville: 42-Year-Old Man Stabbed, Lung Collapses

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the individual seen in the attached video and photograph in connection to an assault that occurred in Olinville, in the 47th precinct. It was reported to police that on Tuesday, May 18, at approximately 3.03 a.m., in the vicinity of White Plains...

www.norwoodnews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nyc Health#Assault#Nypd#Ems#Hispanic#Spanish#Crimestoppers#Man#Suspect#Police#Attack#Pants#Crime Stoppers#White Plains Road#Www Nypdcrimestoppers Com#East 216th Street#Hospitals#Video#Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.