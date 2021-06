A lot of good baseball was played over the weekend. The Southeastern Conference had six teams vying for a ticket to Omaha. In the end, only three would make it. Coming into the weekend, Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU had secured spots in the NCAA super regionals. Of those six, at least one (Tennessee or LSU) would have to call it a season, meaning the SEC could get a maximum of five participants (out of eight spots) to Omaha.