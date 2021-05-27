Cancel
School tells valedictorian she can't make Christian remarks in speech

By Adam Schrader For Dailymail.Com
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe valedictorian of a high school in Michigan claims her principal prevented her from including comments about her belief in Jesus Christ during her graduation speech in June, it has been revealed. The conservative legal nonprofit First Liberty has sent a letter on behalf of Hillsdale High School senior Elizabeth...

