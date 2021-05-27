Cancel
Senior field inspired by Mickelson's PGA win

By Ken MacLeod The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead...

www.decaturdaily.com
