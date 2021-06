Last month, Petróleos Mexicanos, commonly known as Pemex, surprised the energy industry with an announcement that it would be taking full control of the Deer Park refinery outside of Houston. Since 1993, the refinery has been operated as a 50/50 joint venture between Pemex and Shell Oil Co. But on May 24, Shell announced it would be selling its stake and the refinery after an “unsolicited offer” from the Mexican state-owned company.